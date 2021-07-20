Car break-in crime spree caught on camera in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of bandits made quick work at a rock-climbing gym parking lot in Norman. Police and witnesses report that three cars were burglarized in about five minutes, and the broad daylight crime was all caught on camera.

“I came out and I saw glass everywhere, and they had shattered this window,” said Vincenza Swad, who was at Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness at 2701 Washington Drive on June 17.

The rear passenger-side window now has a bag duct taped over the empty space where the window was prior to the crime.

Swad was rock climbing with her boyfriend and her mom, who was visiting from Dallas, when a manager rushed them outside to see the damage.

“My mom audibly gasped and was like, ‘Oh my goodness, my purse is gone,'” she said.

In that purse was her mom’s house and car keys, iPhone and a bracelet that was once worn by a beloved dead nephew.

“That is a big men’s silver chain link bracelet that’s irreplaceable,” Swad explained.

The gym’s security footage shows the full scale of the crime, which struck three vehicles. At about 6:12 p.m., a black SUV rolls into the parking lot and parks next to Swad’s white SUV. Two seemingly masked individuals hop out on both sides and start peering through the windows of the adjacent vehicles.

A vehicle that was broken into.

A minute later, they back out the parking spot and re-park to get closer to Swad’s SUV. The driver then appears to bust her back window. Their partner in crime was ready to jump through the window when he decides to wait, as a gym member is walking by the ongoing break-in.

When the coast clears, the robber dives through the now-broken backseat window.

“You can see a point in the video where the guy’s feet from his knees out are sticking out from this window,” Swad explains. “You can see his shoes and socks. He was in my car.”

The intruder rummages through the front of her vehicle, before dipping out with the mom’s purse.

Swad’s friend, who was parked nearby, was the next target.

“When they were backing up to finally leave, they opened her car and they took $60 cash out of her center console,” Swad shared.

Also seen in the surveillance video is a silver-blueish car that drove in right behind the first set of thieves. It disappears for a few minutes, but can then be seen backing up into a spot in the camera’s point of view. The driver can be seen shattering the window of the vehicle next to it. The owner of the vehicle told Swad that the thief stole her wallet.

Just five minutes after this whole saga begins, the band of bandits take off in the two vehicles they came in.

Swad is angry and distressed, wanting her mom’s stuff back, and also bitter about her $425.98 car window repair cost.

“I just didn’t think it would be here in broad daylight,” she said of the location of the thefts. “And I have to pay out of pocket for my car and I’m upset. I’m really just sad about it all.”

A Norman Police Department official said all the suspects in the surveillance video are connected, but none of them have been identified.