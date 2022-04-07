OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There were tense moments Thursday morning as a car carrying a mother and young child crashed into an Oklahoma City urgent care clinic.

It happened just before 8 a.m. as employees were preparing to open up shop.

The front is all boarded up now – and while it is a mess, this scary situation could have been much worse.



“Fire department received a phone call this morning about 7:50 a.m. that a Kia Sorento had struck the Access Medical Center,” said Capt. Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Dept.

A medical episode led to a terrifying ride down Mustang Road near Reno.

“She left the roadway,” Douglas said. “She hit a sign, hit a couple of curves, and entered the access medical clinic here. The car entered about three quarters of the way through the building.”

Firefighters say a small fire started near the car’s engine.

Thankfully, it was put out and all were rescued.

The little girl was taken to safety, unharmed, while her mother was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials say there were two employees inside the clinic at the time.

“They were a little shaken up but there was no damage done to them,” said Douglas.

The crash was a close call – had it happened just a little bit later, even more folks could have been in danger.

“This happened about 10 minutes before they opened,” Douglas said. “So there was no patients inside.”

Utilities were shut off to the building.

A wrecker removed the vehicle and firefighters stabilized the clinic’s structure.