OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — First responders are at the scene of a car that was fully engulfed in flames after rolling off of I-40 near the First Americans Museum around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 reports from the scene of the crash at the I-40/I-35 Dallas Junction that OKC Fire appeared to be treating at least one person for injuries.

The car caused a small grass fire after rolling into an embankment and hitting a tree. A crew is currently working on extinguishing the fire.

Drivers should be advised as traffic has slowed at I-35 and I-40 as a result of the wreck.

This is a developing story.