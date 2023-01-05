OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A car chase ended in Oklahoma County after the driver allegedly crashed into a tree.

According to officials, the high-speed chase took place Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma County. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a tree.

Police say the chase began when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call out of Pottawatomie County regarding a reckless driver.

The suspect then led police on a chase throughout east OKC. The suspect was cornered by officers at one point during the chase in the parking lot of the Cowboy Hall of Fame, but the chase continued near Luther Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect shot at police during the chase. Police returned fire with a non-lethal method.

No officers were hit and the suspect has been taken into custody.