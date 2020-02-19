Car crashes into Del City home, narrowly misses family of four

A 12-year-old girl was doing her homework in her family’s living room when she narrowly missed being hit by a car.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 12-year-old girl was doing her homework in her family’s living room when she narrowly missed being hit by a car.

A Del City mother is counting her blessings after a police chase ended with the suspect’s car crashing through the front of her house.

"It doesn't matter how safe your home is, anything can happen,” Lorilea Emanuel said.

With three kids, bed times are strict in Lorilea Emanuel’s home.

But late Monday night, her 12-year-old wanted to stay up late to study in the living room.

It’s a decision that could’ve cost her life had she been sitting just inches to the right.

Lorilea says her two toddlers were fast asleep in the back room when she heard a cry from the front of the house.

"She thought the car was passing by, and she screamed the second it hit,” Emanuel said.

Without a warning, a gray sedan burst through the wall. The front panels buckled, windows were shattered and glass and bricks went flying.

"It was frightening,” Emanuel said. “I was so flustered at first I couldn't even find my glasses."

Emanuel couldn’t believe what she was seeing. Her oldest was standing in the living room without a scratch, and two strangers were climbing out of the crashed-out car.

The driver took off and his passenger, Titus Johnson, allegedly tried to make a run for it through neighboring backyards before being arrested.

Police had been in hot pursuit. Investigators say it all started half-a-mile away near Southwest 44th and Bryant when an officer tried to pull the pair over for speeding, but they refused to stop.

That is until they rounded a curve where Lorilea’s home did the stopping for them.

Now, shards of glass are ready to be swept on one side of the house, and wood boards line the other side.

But the mom of three can’t help but catch herself wondering what would’ve happened if luck hadn’t been on their side.

"That's been tough,” Emanuel said.

Police say the two suspects threw a handgun out the window during the chase.

Investigators are still looking for the driver.