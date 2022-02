DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents at a Del City hotel had to be moved to different areas after a bizarre accident.

On Monday, Del City firefighters were called to the WoodSprings Suites Extended Stay hotel after a car crashed into the building.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

However, the building suffered enough damage that the residents of the hotel were moved to a different location until the structure was deemed safe.