Car crashes into gas meter in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy morning for Oklahoma City firefighters and gas crews following a crash on Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash where a car hit a building near N.W. 36th and Portland Ave.

When Oklahoma City police and firefighters arrived on scene, they quickly realized the vehicle didn’t hit the building.

However, it crashed into a nearby gas meter.

Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Kiel tells KFOR that the vehicle hit a medium pressure gas line when it jumped the curb along N.W. 36th St.

Crews from Oklahoma Natural Gas were called to the scene to shut off the gas.

No evacuations were necessary since the crash occurred before any of the nearby businesses were open. Officials say they are waiting for business owners to open their doors so they can check the air quality.

The driver left the scene before emergency crews arrived, but they do not believe anyone was injured in the crash.

