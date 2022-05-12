OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a car accident led to an issue with a high-pressure gas line in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 164th and Western Ave.

Investigators say two vehicles collided in the intersection, and one of the vehicles crashed into a high-pressure gas line.

As a result, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department closed the intersection to traffic so crews could work to repair the gas line.

At this point, the cause of the crash and the conditions of the drivers are unknown.