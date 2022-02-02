LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a high-speed chase ended at a home in Logan County.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car speeding by them.

At that point, they followed the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

During certain points in the chase, speeds reached upwards of 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle hit an embankment and then crashed into a nearby home. The driver was able to flee the scene on foot.

The couple inside the home was not injured.