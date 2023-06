MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro business is cleaning up after a car crashed into a shop in Midwest City.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters with the Midwest City Fire Department were called to an accident near S.E. 15th and Air Depot.

When crews arrived, they realized a vehicle had crashed into a nearby beauty store.

Officials say the driver was trapped for a while, but was pulled from the wreckage.

At this point, the extent of their injuries is not known.