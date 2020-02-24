Car crashes through Oklahoma City restaurant

Breaking News
Car into pizza restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employees are cleaning up after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant on Oklahoma City’s southwest side.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a restaurant near S.W. 70th and Western Ave.

Investigators say a vehicle crashed through the front glass of the restaurant as people were inside eating lunch.

Witnesses say it caused quite a commotion and possibly injured two people. However, officers say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Officers have not released the cause of the accident.

