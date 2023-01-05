OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A car plowed through two fences before running into a home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the homeowner of the home hit was sent to the hospital complaining of minor injuries, but the damage left behind was something to see.

Car drives into NW OKC home. Image KFOR. Car drives into NW OKC home. Image KFOR.

The homeowner told KFOR she was too shaken up to speak on camera and understandably so if you look at the damage. The vehicle hit a neighbor’s fence across the street from her home all the way down a sidewalk before coming across the street, hitting another neighbor’s fence and eventually going right into the wall of a home where a woman was sleeping in her bed just on the other side.

“We’ve lived here for 17 years and nothing like this ever happened. So, kind of bizarre,” said Bryan Niermeier, a neighbor whose fence was hit.

Imagine walking out of your home to see multiple fences, including yours, destroyed at 2 a.m. That was Niermeier’s reality Thursday.

“My wife thought something fell in the house, and then all of a sudden, I heard the dogs barking like crazy. So, I come out to my back door just to take a peek and yeah, it’s just craziness,” he said.

“I’m like, what the hell is going on?” he said.

On the other side of the wall it hit was a woman asleep in her bed. She told KFOR off camera later Thursday morning that she is hurting after the car pushed her bed roughly 3 to 4 feet in her room. She also said she just remodeled the place.

“Somebody had to be impaired because this is a 25 mile per hour zone,” Niermeier said. “There’s no skid marks anywhere. So obviously, like either accelerator was stuck, and they had no control over it or something.”

Another neighbor spotted a woman walking away from the wreck just blocks away. A quick investigation led police to the registered car owners’ home just a couple blocks away from the wreckage and close to where the woman was seen walking away. However, police tell KFOR no arrests have been made and the situation is still under investigation. As for the neighbor Niermeier, there is some work ahead of him to fix his fence as he still tries to wrap his mind around what happened.

“We just kind of wait and see what happens,” he said.

The police report states officers were trying to find security footage to help in their investigation. The car was impounded, and a hold has been placed on it for a hit and run.