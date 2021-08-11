Car slams into building in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a bizarre scene on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident at The Eye Gallery, located near S.W. 119th and Southwood Dr.

Initial reports indicated that a car hit the building.

Car into building in southwest OKC

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they realized a vehicle had crashed straight into the building.

Fire crews say the driver appears to be OK, but one person inside the building suffered minor injuries.

Crews also had to work to shut off water that was flowing inside the business.

