OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An overnight vehicle crash in Oklahoma City left a building damaged, a parked vehicle wrecked and a gas line punctured.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 51st Street and Agnew.

The scene of the crash at SW 51st and Agnew.

The car hit the structure, parked vehicle and gas line, but there is no update on whether anyone was injured.

A crew was called to the scene to repair the ruptured gas line.

Police believe the collision was accidental.