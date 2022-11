OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City after a car crashed into the front of it.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a home near N.W. 53rd and Vermont.

Investigators say two cars crashed on the street, and the impact sent one of the vehicles into a yard.

As that driver was trying to move, they accidentally put the car in reverse and crashed into the house.

Fortunately, no one was injured.