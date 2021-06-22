Car slams into tower at OU Health campus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken to the hospital after slamming their car into the south tower at OU Health.

On Monday evening, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of N.E. 13th St. after a car hit the building on the OU Medical Center campus.

Officials say the driver was checked out at the hospital as a precaution.

“A single-vehicle accident occurred outside of the south tower of OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center. As a precaution, the occupant of the vehicle was evaluated by medical professionals. We thank Oklahoma City Fire and Rescue for their quick response to the scene,” a statement by OU Health read.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the crash.