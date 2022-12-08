OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While most children would love to be spending the holiday season at home with family, some Oklahoma kids are celebrating the season in the hospital.

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is working to help spread a little bit of Christmas spirit to children who are dealing with illnesses during the holidays.

The hospital has created a wish list of items that would help those who won’t be home for the holidays.

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital has also partnered with Okie Express Auto Wash to host a toy drive.

Customers to the car wash can bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Okie Express location from Dec. 19 through Dec. 24.

Each donor will be entered to win a free Okie Express Auto Wash unlimited membership.