Career and resource fair in Oklahoma City rescheduled due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A career fair and resource that will present job and career opportunities by gathering employers and service providers at an Oklahoma City high school has been postponed.
The Ward 7 Career and Resource Fair was previously scheduled for Saturday, May 22, but will now be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at at Douglass High School’s Moses F. Miller Stadium, 900 N Martin Luther King Ave.
The event is being postponed because of expected inclement weather, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.
“This event will highlight the many job opportunities within Ward 7 while connecting residents to all the resources that are available within our organization and many others,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “It’s a good opportunity to see how you can further your career, maximize your earning opportunities and be sure you’re getting the most from your local government and other service providers.”
The following employers will participate in the fair:
- Oklahoma City Fire Department
- Oklahoma City Police Department
- Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation
- Oklahoma City Utilities Department
- Oklahoma City Public Works
- EMBARK
- Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens
- Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City
- RIVERSPORT OKC
- Oklahoma City Public Schools
- Remington Park Racing & Casino
- Science Museum Oklahoma
- Index Energy
Organizers say there will be several businesses and agencies on hand to assist participants with resources to help them move forward. Those agencies are as follows:
- The City of Oklahoma City
- Police
- Fire
- Planning (Innovation District Land Use Plan, Strong Neighborhoods Initiative and Home OKC)
- Development Services (code enforcement and Animal Welfare)
- Finance (how to do business with the City)
- Municipal Court (penalty reduction program)
- EMBARK
- Northeast Renaissance Neighborhood Association
- Oklahoma City Public Schools
- Black Chamber of Commerce
- OKC-County Health Department
- Community Action Agency
- OU Health / Oklahoma Black Physicians Alliance