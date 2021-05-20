Career and resource fair in Oklahoma City rescheduled due to inclement weather

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A career fair and resource that will present job and career opportunities by gathering employers and service providers at an Oklahoma City high school has been postponed.

The Ward 7 Career and Resource Fair was previously scheduled for Saturday, May 22, but will now be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at at Douglass High School’s Moses F. Miller Stadium, 900 N Martin Luther King Ave.

The event is being postponed because of expected inclement weather, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“This event will highlight the many job opportunities within Ward 7 while connecting residents to all the resources that are available within our organization and many others,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “It’s a good opportunity to see how you can further your career, maximize your earning opportunities and be sure you’re getting the most from your local government and other service providers.”

The following employers will participate in the fair:

Oklahoma City Fire Department

Oklahoma City Police Department

Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation

Oklahoma City Utilities Department

Oklahoma City Public Works

EMBARK

Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City

RIVERSPORT OKC

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Remington Park Racing & Casino

Science Museum Oklahoma

Index Energy

Organizers say there will be several businesses and agencies on hand to assist participants with resources to help them move forward. Those agencies are as follows: