CareSource commits $1 million in investments to affordable housing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit managed care company is committing $1 million in investments to affordable housing projects in the state.

CareSource, which formed CareSource Oklahoma with Healthcare Highways, is making a $1 million commitment to Oklahoma communities with high rates of poverty as part of an overall $50 million investment to housing projects across the nation, according to a CareSource news release.

There are not enough available and affordable rental homes for low-income families in Oklahoma, according to the news release.

Low-income families that are having a difficult time finding affordable housing are at or below the poverty guideline or 60 percent of their area median income, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Families in these circumstances are severely cost burdened and spend over half their income on housing. Their struggle has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CareSource has been a pioneer in addressing the social determinants of health, and the pandemic led us to intensify our commitment to growing our housing program. We know that access to quality, affordable housing is connected to an individual’s overall health and well-being,” CareSource Oklahoma CEO and Market President Bill Baker said. “We are dedicated to improving the health of Oklahoma residents and our goal with this investment is to assist in producing the best opportunities for Oklahomans who may be searching for affordable housing.”

The nonprofit will make affordable housing investment through the Midwest Housing Development Fund, “a nonprofit community development financial institution whose mission is to promote sustainable community development and quality of life in the Midwest by providing resources for the development of affordable housing.”

“When people think about insurance companies, they often think of huge publicly traded companies focused on making profits for shareholders. CareSource is unique because we put people over profits,” said Baker. “At CareSource, we feel it’s important to invest in ways that are meaningful to the community and the people we serve. Our direct investment in affordable housing will provide financial resources to developers who are working to create better housing options for low-income individuals.”

Many Oklahoma MHDF projects are in rural areas that are without sufficient affordable housing where the federal government has prioritized development or rehabilitation such as Durant, Jay, Fairview and Stillwell, according to the news release.