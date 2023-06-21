OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local caretaker has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing from a woman she was caring for.

Officers were called to a house near N May and Reno avenues Tuesday evening after a son called saying his mother’s caretaker, 52-year-old Michele Volpe, was stealing from her.

“You are busted I have video evidence of you taking stuff from [victim’s] house multiple times,” the son said to Volpe. “If you admit to taking my mom’s stuff I will drop all charges.”

Police say Volpe denied everything and stated she has never taken anything.

“[Victim’s son] stated several more times giving Michele a chance to admit to taking [victim’s] stuff and he would drop all charges. Michele still was denying everything,” according to the police report. “[Victim’s son] sent a video over to [Volpe’s supervisor] and they showed Michele the video and she still denied taking anything.”

According to the affidavit, officials recovered the victim’s Apple iPad Pro $899, Apple iPad keyboard $179.99, Apple Pencil $129.00, Apple case $30, Apple charging adapter $30, $200.00 cash, and jewelry of an unknown amount.

Volpe was arrested for Abuse, Neglect or Exploitation by Caretaker and Receive, Possess or Conceal Stolen Property. Her bond is set at $7,000.