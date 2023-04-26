Caregiver supporting woman with in walking mobility walker. Midsection of nurse is assisting disabled senior female in recovery. They are at home.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Caregivers in Oklahoma might be eligible for a tax break if a piece of legislation continues moving forward.

The Oklahoma Senate approved House Bill 1368, which was authored by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.

HB 1368 aims to provide support and relief to individuals caring for an eligible family member who is 62 or older.

“Caregivers essentially have a full-time job assisting their family member, all while keeping up with their prior family, job, school, or other commitments,” Montgomery said. “Nearly 26% of Oklahomans over the age of 45 are currently providing care for a family member or friend. This care often keeps family out of expensive nursing home facilities but requires around-the-clock care including managing medications, preparing meals, traveling to medical appointments and other necessary supervision or assistance.”

Organizers say the legislation would provide a $2,000 tax credit to cover caregiving expenses. If the eligible family member is a veteran or has dementia, their annual credit would be $5,000.

“By helping keep loved ones in their home longer, we’re also saving tax dollars. Families may spend a large amount to care for their relatives in need, so HB 1368 is designed to help offset those costs and ease some of the stress and worry that caregivers are left to deal with,” Montgomery said.

The measure now returns to the House for further consideration.