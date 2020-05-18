OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities across the state work to reopen safely, the health department is working to increase testing for COVID-19.

Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is sending caring vans to underserved communities in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the caring vans will provide free COVID-19 tests to members of the community.

This week, a caring van will be stationed at the Latino Community Development Agency, located at 420 S.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City.

The caring van will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21.

Officials say COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16-years-old and older. Also, health experts say people do not need to exhibit symptoms in order to be tested.