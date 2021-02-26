Carjacking suspect crashes truck into building

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in northwest Oklahoma City are investigating a bizarre scene involving a carjacking suspect at a convenience store.

Shortly before 6 a.m., authorities were called to the Casey’s General Store near Hwy 66 and Sara Rd. after multiple cars were involved in a crash.

Investigators soon learned a man was filling up his gas tank in a red truck, but left the door open. At that point, the alleged suspect walked up and stole the truck.

The suspect crashed into several vehicle in the parking lot before slamming the truck into the convenience store.

Officials say the suspect tried to a steal a beer delivery truck, but the driver refused to open his door.

At that point, the suspect took off running for a couple of blocks before he was arrested.

In all, three people suffered minor injuries from the crash.