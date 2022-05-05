OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While much of the metro area was spared from severe weather on Wednesday, drivers are being warned about the dangers of flooding.

Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police were forced to shut down Shields Blvd., between S.E. 44th and S.E. 50th St., due to flooding.

Officials say two cars ended up becoming trapped in the high water.

Authorities stress that drivers should not attempt to drive through high water. Instead, turn around and find another route to your destination.