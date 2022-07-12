OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are proud of your vehicle, you might be able to see it on the big screen.

Cars and trucks are needed on Friday, July 15 to populate a parking lot in a Honky-Tonk bar in Oklahoma City for the Paramount+ streaming series Tulsa King.

Organizers say men and women who are 25-years-old and older are needed to hang out in a country bar to be bikers, cowboys, cowgirls, hard-working people, blues fans, and blue-collar workers.

They say they are not looking for muscle cars, classic cars, or anything white or red.

If you would like to be an extra, you are asked to email two photos to the casting office. The first photo should be a head and shoulders close up, while the second photo should be a full body.

Your email should include information like name, phone number, email address, and city/state of residence. Also, include clothing sizes for:

Height

Weight

Tee

Suit

Dress shirt

Pants

Dress

Bra

Hat size

Shoe.

Also, include a photo of your vehicle that you will bring to the shoot.

Make the subject heading of your email “TK-HONKYTONK VEHICLES.”

The email should be sent to submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com.

Pay for background performers is a guarantee of $100 for up to 10 hours of filming. A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test is required prior to filming.