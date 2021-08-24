Carter County Sheriff apologizes for conduct during traffic stop

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sheriff of Carter County apologized for his actions after he was caught on camera being uncooperative with a police officer who pulled him over.

Sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over for speeding last Friday in the town of Wilson. However, Bryant initially refused to show his license to the Wilson officer.

“I’m the sheriff, I’m not giving you my license,” Bryant is seen and heard saying on body camera footage. “I’m the sheriff. Okay? I’m not giving you my driver’s license. You realize I’m the sheriff in this county. You pulled me over, made your contact, are you gonna write me a ticket?”

Bryant eventually complied, handing over his license, and the officer let him go.

The sheriff later apologized, calling his reaction “poor judgment.”

Bryant said he went to the Wilson Police Department an hour later to apologize to the officer who stopped him.

“There was no need for me to be curt. This man was simply doing his job,” Bryant said in a statement.

Wilson’s police chief said he’s proud of how the officer handled the situation and kept his composure.