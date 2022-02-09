OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A tech-savvy company says it is looking to hire more than 100 people in Oklahoma City.

Carvana is hiring 150 employees in Oklahoma City for a variety of open positions in the vehicle inspection center.

The company is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill multiple positions spanning from entry-level to experienced technicians.

Interested candidates are encouraged to come to the Courtyard by Marriott Oklahoma City North/Quail Springs, located at 13511 Highland Park Blvd.

The hiring event is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Thursday, Feb. 10.

For more information, visit Carvana’s website.