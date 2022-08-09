OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.

Organizers say Carvana in Oklahoma City is looking to fill 100 positions that include entry-level associates, auto techs, auto body professionals, and paint professionals.

The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 5500 S. Rockwell Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say there will on-the-spot interviews at the hiring event.

Benefits include tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, ASE and tool reimbursement, and a 401(K) with Carvana match.

For more information, visit Carvana’s website.