OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A case against a man who was accused of raping a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has been dismissed.

In July, 44-year-old Danta Thomas allegedly raped a woman handcuffed to the wall of a medical cell after wandering away from processing for an assault and battery charge.

The probable cause affidavit said video surveillance inside the jail captured the entire incident.

The report said the “inmate reaches back with her right hand and appears to try to push inmate Thomas away from her.”

She had her left hand cuffed to a wall and tried to resist at least three times.

Thomas was in her cell for about five minutes, according to the report.

An officer finally spotted Thomas and placed him in handcuffs.

“We deeply regret the harm that was suffered in this situation,” said Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, in part of a statement.

Thomas was later released after posting bond.

In September, Thomas was charged with first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape in connection to the case.

He was ultimately arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

However, officials say the case will not go to trial.

According to online court records, the case was dismissed by a judge after the victim could not be located.

Prosecutors say once they are able to find the victim, they plan to refile the charges.