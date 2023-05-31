OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A case regarding a deadly gang initiation is moving forward in Oklahoma County.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, Oklahoma City officers were called to an area near S.W. 44th St. and S. Richland Rd. to check on the welfare of a man.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of Konner Huckeby lying on the west side of Richland Rd.

Investigators say Huckeby’s body showed signs consistent with a homicide.

According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives learned Huckeby was staying at a motel along W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

While reviewing surveillance footage, investigators spotted Huckeby getting into a white Ford F150 truck.

“As Huckeby enters the truck, the truck drives from the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The rear door opens several times, and it appears Huckeby is trying to exit the vehicle but is unable to,” the affidavit states.

According to investigators, Huckeby’s murder was part of a gang initiation for the United Aryan Brotherhood.

Since 2019, officials say the United Aryan Brotherhood and the Bloods gang have been involved in a “gang war.”

As a result, authorities say Kyle Morris, a high-ranking member of the UAB, contacted several members to commit a murder of a Blood gang member.

According to the affidavit, Huckeby was chosen since he was allegedly a Blood gang member and Caucasian.

Officials say UAB gang members lured Huckeby using a woman whom he knew into an area where he could be abducted.

After kidnapping Huckeby, investigators say four men drove him around and physically assaulted him.

When they arrived at a spot outside of Mustang, the affidavit claims that Jordan Shaw shot Huckeby and left him on the side of the road.

Authorities say Shaw was “assigned to commit the murder” as an initiation into the UAB.

Officials say the following suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder:

Danielle Velez

James Selman

Russell Butler

Jordan Shaw

Joshua Arnett

Justin Stacy

Rusty Williams

Kyle Morris

Michael young

Dommenic Selman

Kevin Nicholas.

All of the suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Butler, James Selman, Shaw, and Dommenic Selman are all charged with gang association while in commission of a gang-related offense.

Shaw and Butler are also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, while Velez is charged with gang association while in the commission of a gang-related offense of unlawful homicide.

A jury trial is set for Monday, June 5.