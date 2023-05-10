CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) — The owner of a Kingfisher wrecking company is sharing his terrifying experience of he and his employee being shot at.

“The guy was obviously intending to, I would say, kill us,” said Tyrel McLane, the owner of M6 Wrecker and Recovery.

McLane said on Saturday around 2 a.m., he got a call that there was a car in Cashion that needed to be impounded.

“Your standard impound,” said McLane.

However, his morning got off to a rocky start. His wrecker truck broke down shortly after loading the car he was picking up.

“I get about four blocks down the road, and I had a set of duals on the back of a truck come loose,” said McLane. This happened near Boulevard Street and North 6th Street.

As he was waiting for one of his employees to come help him, McLane said he walked a few blocks down the road to retrieve his tire and heard a man yell at him. McLane said he ignored him.

Once his employee arrived, he also noticed the man yelling.

Bullets hit the truck, Image courtesy of Tyrel McLane Bullets hit the truck, Image courtesy of Tyrel McLane Bullets hit the truck, Image courtesy of Tyrel McLane Chad Botchlet , Image courtesy of the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office

“He said, ‘Hey, did you upset somebody down the road?” said McLane. “[I said] not that I know of.”

The men proceeded to transfer the car that McLane was towing from the broken-down wrecker to the one McLane’s employee brought.

That’s when McLane’s morning went from bad to worse.

“We’re standing at the back controls of the wrecker, and we hear a shot go off,” said McLane. “The bullet went just directly over my employee’s head. We could hear it whistle; we were standing a foot apart.”

McLane told KFOR he thinks about seven or eight gunshots were fired. Some of the bullets struck his truck.

Fortunately, neither McLane nor his employee were hit.

According to a police report, the man allegedly behind the trigger was Chad Botchlet — the same man who was yelling at McLane and his employee earlier.

“The craziest thing about it is the guy had no affiliation whatsoever to the impound,” said McLane. “It’s just wild to think that this guy is going to just shoot at some random person.”

According to the incident report, when police made it to the scene, Botchlet was inside a home. It says that after about 20 minutes of calling for him, Botchlet came out and was arrested.

The report adds Botchlet smelled of alcohol and his “eyes were slightly bloodshot and watery.”

He’s facing a handful of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.