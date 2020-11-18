GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cashion, Okla., man died in a crash in Garvin County on Sunday.
Charles H. Ward, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 South, two miles north of Paoli, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.
Ward was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup south on I-35 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the left side of the road and struck the cable barrier in the center median. The vehicle overturned multiple times and came to rest on its roof, according to the news release.
The cause of the crash is pending investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘We are going to run out of resources’ – metro hospitals working to squeeze in as many COVID-19 patients as possible
- Cashion man dies in Garvin County vehicle crash
- Experimental plane crashes in Seminole County
- Wrong-way driver accused of 4 counts of 2nd-degree murder following fiery crash in October
- With surging COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma too high for contact tracers to keep up with, is it worth the cost?