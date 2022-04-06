OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More extras are needed for Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming Paramount+ series, ‘Tulsa King’, filming in Oklahoma City.

Filming began at the end of March on the show, which is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind the hit series ‘Yellowstone’.

The crime drama centers around mobster, Dwight “The General” Manfredi (played by Stallone), who is banished to Tulsa after serving time for murder.

The series has been filming in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and The Village.

‘Tulsa King’ shooting in The Village. Image KFOR

Stallone was also spotted in OKC on set Wednesday at the Catalina Hotel.

Image KFOR

Image KFOR

Image KFOR

Image KFOR

Image KFOR

Now, the crew says Oklahoma City scenes need more actors.

According to the casting call, they are looking for men and women in their 20s-60s for several different roles, including pedestrians, ranchers, gangsters and law enforcement, among others.

If you are interested, learn more about the roles and the application from Freihofer Casting.