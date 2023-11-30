OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are you a female first responder or know of someone who is? Female first responder types are needed to play police and firefighters in a major studio film, according to Freihofer Casting.

The Freihofer Casting company says filming will be in the Oklahoma City and surrounding areas Tuesday, December 5 or Saturday, December 9. The film’s title, nor the cast, crew nor details of the film are being discussed at this time.

Extras will be paid $10/hour with a 12-hour guarantee each day, (no less than $140/day) even if the day goes less than 12 hours. There is no compensation for travel or housing.

SPECIAL NOTE: NO VISIBLE TATTOOS. Tattoos on the face or neck will disqualify the candidate from consideration.

People chosen will need to attend a costume fitting in Oklahoma City tomorrow, Friday, December 1. Rate for a costume fitting is a guaranteed 3-hour rate at $10/hour, even if it does not take three hours.

FIRST RESPONDERS – Females, 25-50, any ethnicity. Off-duty police and fire would be great, but also willing to accept those who look like they could play the part.

To submit the requirements for these roles click here and send the email submission to submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com.

If you are selected to appear in the project, you will be contacted by email, according to Freihofer Casting.