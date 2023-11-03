STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — With Cincinnati in town last week, Boone Pickens Stadium was filled with Bearcats, but none came close to being the most talked about feline in Stillwater after Saturday’s game.

That honor goes to a stadium cat, Boone.

Boone. Image KFOR. Boone. Image KFOR.

“We all just love her so much,” Leon Johnson III, a senior wide receiver told KFOR. “We were just coming out of the locker room right over there, and were walking on the field and we saw a cat. She was a little skittish at first. We definitely socialized her a little bit.”

A picture of Boone in the stands was snapped by Stillwater News Press journalist Jon Walker after Saturday’s game. It’s gotten nearly 200,000 views on social media.

“The cat lives here at Boone Pickens Stadium, the players apparently have adopted it and are feeding it,” explained Dave Hunziker, the radio play-by-play voice of Oklahoma State football.

Junior linebacker Collin Oliver added that the team typically sees Boone when they’re walking back from practice.

OSU started the season 2-2. ‘Purrhaps’ it’s just a coincidence, but the Cowboys haven’t lost since first spotting Boone about a month ago.

“The St. Louis Cardinals had a rally squirrel one year in the playoffs,” said Hunziker. “I guess it’s Oklahoma State’s version of a rally cat.”

Curiosity about this infamous rally cat was killing us, so KFOR went on the prowl. We eventually found Boone hanging out under the stairs.

“She disappeared for a couple of days and when we saw her yesterday, our group chat blew up. Boone’s back, she’s back for Bedlam,” said Johnson III. “We were like this is a good omen.”

Bedlam kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.