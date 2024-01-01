EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — A dog is alive and wagging her tail, thanks to the family cat who scared off two attacking coyotes.

“I was kind of inspired by it, quite frankly,” said Lane Dyer.

Oakley is a white dog, while Binx is a black cat. They’re polar opposites, but they’re family.

The Dyer’s wooded back yard is Binx’s domain.

“She was neighborhood cat just showed up when she was about two months old,” said Lane.

On November 30th, while the family’s two other big dogs were outside but out of camera view, Dyer said they let the 6-year-old Havanese dog outside to go to the bathroom.

“Out of nowhere [she] was attacked by a coyote,” said Dyer.

Then another coyote appears.

Thankfully, on the left side of the video Binx appears. She was not going to let this happen to her family in her backyard.

“[Binx} jumped down and scared them off, it was the craziest thing ever,” said Dyer.

That gave Oakley enough time to run inside.

“[The coyotes] cut her open and she was gushing blood, you know, from her chest and her side,” said Dyer.

The Dyers rushed Oakley to Neel Veterinary Hospital. She was stitched up while her leg was put in a splint. Veterinarians told the Dyers Oakley may have to have her leg amputated. Thankfully, she healed and her limp remains intact.

While waiting for Oakley to recover, the Dyers tried to figure out what happened.

“Thankfully, we had security cameras. We were able to go back and actually look to see what happened,” said Dyer. “It was inspiring to see just our little outdoor cat just jump at two coyotes that were attacking this little dog who she loves and run them off.”

Now, Oakley is back to her old self, doing tricks, and eating treats.

Meanwhile Binx, is keeping a watchful eye on the woods.