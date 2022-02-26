OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department continues to crack down on crooks targeting catalytic converters. A recent series of burglaries has detectives working a case dealing with nearly $450,000 of stolen equipment.

“Turns out that a certain natural gas company in far west Oklahoma city continued to have burglaries happen to them, either catalysts or catalytic convertors were being stolen,” explained Master Sergeant Gary Knight, a public information officer for the force.

Natural gas compression services and equipment company Archrock is reporting that there was a series of five burglaries at their facility located at 10100 NW 10th St., between early summer 2021 and Nov. 15, 2021. They claim that nearly $450,000 worth of catalysts and catalytic convertors were stolen, 65 convertors in total.

“That’s a lot of money obviously, when you’re talking upwards of half a million dollars in theft from one business,” Knight said.

Detectives uncovered that many of the convertors were allegedly being sold to an illegal scrap metal dealer named Aldo Calderon. The investigation led them to KO Storage of Bethany located at 7133 NW 23rd St., in Bethany to a self-storage unit signed out to Calderon. Among the stolen items inside, 174 catalytic convertors valued at more than $150,000.

“The theft of catalytic convertors continues to be a problem in Oklahoma,” Knight said. “It’s an expensive piece of metal that thieves simply cut off a car. They take it to a scrap metal dealer or somebody who eventually takes it to a scrap metal dealer where they trade it for cash. This continues to be a problem with people stealing these items and then taking them and redeeming them for cash.”

An arrest warrant is out for Calderon, who OKCPD see as only one player in a much bigger operation.

“It’s going to be bigger than just the people involved in it because each arrest or each person we identify leads to yet another person in that chain, and we want to find them all if possible,” Knight said.

Police continue to search for Calderon, who’s wanted on charges of concealing stolen property and violating the Oklahoma Scrap Metal Dealers Act.