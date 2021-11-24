Catalytic converter thieves target multiple vehicles at Oklahoma motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft of catalytic converters.

On Nov. 18, Oklahoma City officers were called to a motel along I-40 and Meridian after the catalytic converters were stolen off of multiple vehicles.

Authorities say three vehicle were targeted by thieves between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage from the scene.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

