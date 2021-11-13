Catholic-based charity provides coats and other clothing to help homeless Oklahoma City community members endure harsh winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City metro area plummeted to freezing temperatures early Saturday for the first time this fall, and such frigid conditions are especially hard for homeless community members.

Local good Samaritans stepped up on Saturday to help folks in need endure harsh weather.

Sister BJ’s Pantry, a Catholic-based service organization located downtown at 819 NW 4th St., in Oklahoma City, held an event at their facility to provide brand new clothing, including socks, jeans, underwear and most importantly winter coats, to those in need.

Pantry personnel and the members of the Order of Malta in Oklahoma City designed a universal-sized water resistant coat designed specifically to serve the needs of homeless residents.

“It is literally freezing cold outside and the coats will help those folks stay warm and hopefully ease a little of their suffering; [that] is our goal,” said Pete DeKeraty, Oklahoma Order of Malta.

Go to srbjpantry.org to learn how you can help.