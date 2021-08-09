Catholic Charities kicks off its Annual Appeal

FORT WORTH, TX – DECEMBER 07: Betty Rutherford (2nd L) presents the Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Worth Director Nicole Rush (2nd R) with the Betty Rutherford Speedway Children’s Charities Founder’s Grant for $146,000 at Texas Motor Speedway on December 7, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City (CCAOKC) has officially kicked off its Annual Appeal.

Last year, Catholic Charities raised more than $2.7 million during the Annual Appeal. This year, the goal is to raise $2.8 million; every dollar of which goes to assist members of the Oklahoma City community and stays in the metro.

To accomplish this, the group has chosen the theme: “The rich and the poor have this in common: the Lord is the maker of them all,” Proverbs 22:2.

Members are asking donors to reflect on how they can continue to make an impact on the community through a donation.

“If you look, you can see the scars of homelessness around Oklahoma every day,” said Christi Jeffreys, Director of Annual Giving.

To learn more or to donate, visit CCAOKC’s website.

Written by Bailey J. Pope