CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Catoosa is working hard to restore the historic Blue Whale after vandals recently graffitied the iconic structure.

Officials had to shut down access to the head of the whale Thursday after discovering the paint inside.

The Blue Whale of Catoosa is a City Park in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Thankfully, the City of Catoosa was quick to send a maintenance crew to repaint the landmark.

Parks department officials worked Thursday and Friday to repaint and repair the interior.



Courtesy: The Blue Whale of Catoosa

Park authorities say the head of the whale will remain closed until the paint dries and stronger security measures are implemented.