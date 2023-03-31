OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Catoosa Police Department is giving drivers a important reminder that the “move over and slow down” law is critically important to adhere.

According to authorities, while firemen and state troopers were investigating a rollover crash scene at Highway 412 and the Creek Turnpike a semi driver struck both a fire truck and state troopers patrol car.

Police officials say they thank God the public safety workers were able to scramble to safety and we’re not physically injured and the State Trooper wasn’t sitting in that patrol unit.