Cattle reportedly killed by bow and arrow in Wagoner County, sheriff’s office says

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Wagoner County are searching for information after cattle were killed with a bow and arrow.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the victim reported numerous animals that had been killed by an unknown suspect or suspects in the Yonkers area.

Photographs were taken of two suspects as they exited the woods in camo, carrying bow and arrows.

Investigators believe that the suspects are juveniles from the area.

If you have any information, call (918) 485-3124 or (918) 485-7799 and reference case #20-0424 when calling.

