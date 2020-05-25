Cattle theft case with ties to Oklahoma leads to man’s arrest

GAINESVILLE, Texas – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole cattle and sold them at stockyards in Texas and Oklahoma.

The investigation began when 12 head of Longhorn crossbred cattle with a familiar brand entered the ring at the Decatur Livestock Market and a buyer took notice.

The buyer knew something didn’t add up, so he called the owner who said he did not consign the cattle.

That’s when the owner contacted Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Troy McKinney, who launched an investigation.

Investigators determined there was only one suspect: John Gilbert “Jacky” Davis, from Gainesville, who had been leasing land to and caring for some of the victim’s cattle.

John Gilbert “Jacky” Davis

The owner knew Davis had fallen on hard times, but said he never thought he’d resort to theft.

Throughout the course of the investigation, McKinney, along with Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Deputy Matt Pease, discovered Davis had stolen and sold more of the victim’s cattle, including 25 head at the Overbrook Stockyards in Overbrook, Oklahoma.

And it didn’t stop once Davis had been questioned, investigators say.

At one point, he delivered 125 head of cattle to the Gainesville Livestock Auction, ordering them to be sold in the victim’s name. McKinney was able to stop the sale, but the victim still had to pay charges for the cattle’s care until he was able to pick them up.

Davis turned himself in to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Department last week. He is currently out on a $10,000 bond.