OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cattlemen’s Steakhouse is among just seven restaurants in the nation to be a part of the inaugural class for the National Steak House Hall of Fame.

“Cattlemen’s is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma City,” said Cattlemen’s owner, Dick Stubbs. “So, to be recognized nationally in this industry is humbling. We love serving customers from all over the world and are incredibly proud to be a gathering place for all kinds of folks who love great service and just a great steak dinner.”

Cattlemen’s joins Bob’s Steak & Chop House in Texas, Churchill’s Steakhouse in Washington, Whaling Station Steakhouse in California, Taylor’s Steakhouse in Arkansas, Halls Chophouse in South Carolina and Angus Barn in North Carolina as the first class of inductees to the Steak House Hall of Fame.

The Steak House Hall of Fame was founded by Bob Sambol, owner of the original Bob’s Steak & Chop House in Dallas.

“We chose Cattlemen’s because of its rich history and, of course, the superb quality and preparation of their steaks,” stated Sambol. “We are extremely selective when determining which steakhouses deserve Hall of Fame status. You could circle the globe looking for the perfect steak and have a tough time finding one better than Cattlemen’s. They put their heart, soul, and reputation into every meal they serve.”

Cattlemen’s official induction into the Steak House Hall of Fame will be held later this year in Las Vegas.

“We are incredibly honored to be inducted into the Steak House Hall of Fame,” said Cattlemen’s Director of Operations, David Egan. “It’s one thing to be recognized in our own state, but to be recognized across the whole United States of America is a great honor that we are very proud of.”

Originally named Cattlemen’s Cafe, the restaurant has operated continuously since 1910 in the heart of Stockyards City.