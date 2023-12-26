OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As the year comes to a close, many 100% disabled Oklahoma veterans could be missing out on savings from a critical benefit that used to be more readily available.

Under the Oklahoma Disabled Veteran and Surviving Spouse Sales Tax Exemption, the state currently offers an annual sales tax exemption (including city and county sales tax) to eligible disabled veterans for up to $25,000 and up to $1,000 for Surviving Spouses.

Citing fraud and a need to protect the sales tax exemption offered to veterans, a new bill was signed into law in 2021—Senate Bill 415, authored by Sen. Frank Simpson (R-Springer) and Rep. Tommy Hardin (R-Madill), the House sponsor of the measure.

“Senate Bill 415 will benefit our military Veterans in a multitude of ways. Most importantly, it will eliminate fraud in the sales tax system ensuring our 100 percent disabled Veterans receive the benefits they are entitled to without adversely impacting local government revenue,” said Joel Kintsel, ODVA executive director in previous statement to the media.

Subsequently, the deadline to re-register for sales tax exemption under those new guidelines passed in July 2023, but as KFOR learned, it appears many veterans missed out on that deadline.

One veteran told the station the absence of the benefit could put a dent in his income and many others.

“It makes a huge difference in this time when the economy is so terrible and everything, inflation is so bad, every penny makes a difference,” said retired servicemember Rocky Hayles.

Hayles said he wasn’t aware about change and new requirement until he tried to apply the benefit towards a car purchase.

“[They] had the intention to protect us, but now it’s hurting us…I can speak personally,” said Hayles.

“I have to come up with money that I don’t don’t have, now to pay for taxes that I didn’t think I had to pay,” he added, as he pulled out his card.

To get more clarity on the issue, KFOR asked the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs several questions about the rollout and its timeline.

A spokesperson for agency provided the following answers:

Q: Has the agency released a formal statement about the execution of SB 415 and veterans’ tax-exempt status?

A: Upon an exhaustive search, it has been determined that there is no record of a formal statement from ODVA related to SB 415. I assumed the role of Communications Director in March 2023, and any potential media campaigns predating my appointment have not been located. In light of the absence of a formal statement in the Press Release archive, I can confirm the existence of a concentrated social media campaign related to SB 415 that took place from March 2023 – June 2023 at the direction of Executive Director Slavonic. This campaign included multiple posts to the ODVA Facebook page, the ODVA website, Email, and phone communication with veterans’ service originations in the state of Oklahoma, as well as several interviews with various news media outlets.

Q: Were veterans notified beginning in 2021 of the impending changes? If so – how and over what length of time?

A: Regrettably, I was unable to locate any definitive records that would enable me to truthfully answer your question. In the course of my investigation, I did come across a flyer created on May 10, 2021, using Publisher that was sent for approval to prior ODVA administration. However, I must emphasize that I am unable to verify the distribution method or confirm if the flyer was disseminated, or if any action was taken by the previous administration. Additionally, I identified a business card and postcard generated in October 2021. While their existence is documented, and they were delivered to the prior administration, the circumstances surrounding their dissemination, if any, remain unconfirmed. In the interest of transparency and to provide you with the most comprehensive information available, I have attached a PDF version of the aforementioned flyer, business card, and postcard.

Q: Why is physical mail the only way to contact or appeal this issue? Who is processing the requests for requested hearings? Are the hearing requests to determine appeals? How will the agencies determine opportunities to appeal?

A: I would like to clarify that the appeal and hearing process falls under the purview of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs does not have any involvement in or authority over this specific procedural aspect. While ODVA is dedicated to serving the needs of veterans, our mandate does not extend to matters concerning tax appeals. For accurate and comprehensive guidance on the appeal process, I recommend reaching out directly to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, as they possess the requisite expertise and jurisdiction in this domain.

Notably, the agency said veterans were notified through a social media campaign as well as by email and phone between March and June of this year.

“We were caught by surprise, we were never informed,” countered Hayless

“They have my email, they have my name, they have my address, they have my phone number [but] they never sent me any notification whatsoever,” he continued.

“No notification was sent to me and I know that there are lots and lots of veterans like myself that didn’t get this notification.”

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, the new law laid out clear instructions about the deadline:

The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) does not manage the registry, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs does. Unfortunately, if Veterans had the exemption prior to November 1, 2020, and did not get on the registry by July 1, 2023, they are no longer qualified for the exemption under current law. State Senator Brenda Stanley has already drafted a clean-up bill to address the issue during the 2024 legislative session. Until the statute is amended, there is nothing the OTC can do. Emily Haxton, Oklahoma Tax Commission

Haxton said there is a process from request to appeal for anyone who would like to challenge a benefit denial:

First, a Veteran submits a request for a new card. The OTC then verifies that Veteran’s registry date with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (OKDVA). If the Veteran originally registered before November 1, 2020, the OKDVA will let the OTC know if they applied for the registry prior to July 1, 2023. If they did, the OTC sends that Veteran a new card. If they did not, the OTC sends that Veteran a denial letter. If a Veteran wants to protest, they are instructed to mail the OTC a letter stating their intent and why. Once the OTC receives that letter, the agency creates a protest file that is sent to the Administrative Law Judges (ALJ) office. That file includes the Veteran’s protest letter, denial letter and their original request for the card. The ALJ’s office will then schedule a hearing for a decision on the protest to be weighed. Since SB 415 is extremely clear, the only protests likely to be upheld would be if the Veteran had proof that he or she had registered before July 1. Emily Haxton, Oklahoma Tax Commission

Because so many Oklahoma veterans missed out on enrolling in the registry, lawmakers want to backtrack and correct the problem with a new bill in the next session—Senate Bill 1215, authored by Senator Brenda Stanley, (R) – Midwest City.

The proposal will be introduced on February 5.

“I’m so appreciative of what this state does for its Veterans, but now, this time, they failed us,” said Hayles.