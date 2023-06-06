OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More Oklahoma City residents are finding hateful, antisemitic flyers at the foot of their driveways, and the act was finally caught on camera.

A resident in the Hunters Place neighborhood told KFOR she found a bag filled with dried corn on the foot of her driveway. When she took a closer look, she was surprised to find such hateful messages inside the bag.

“It makes me sad. It really does make me sad. As Christians, we need to love. That’s what Jesus commanded. We’re supposed to love our neighbor as ourself,” said Brenda Carpenter, OKC resident.

Brenda Carpenter caught the act on her security camera.

The video shows a gray car driving quickly through her neighborhood. The driver threw a bag on her driveway that was filled with dried corn.

Image courtesy Brenda Carpenter.

The message inside had a slogan stating “Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish.” It also had more hateful information trying to convince others that it is true.

“There’s just a lot of hate in the world right now. And it just hurts my heart to see how hateful people are,” said Carpenter.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to identify the driver and license plate because of how fast the driver is going.

“I tried to enlarge it to see the tag, but it looked to me like the tag was obscured. But I did contact the police, you know, and felt like it’s probably not against the law, you know, freedom of speech and all that. But it is littering,” said Carpenter.

A couple of months ago, KFOR reported on the act happening in neighborhoods across the metro.

In one neighborhood, residents found hateful antisemitic fliers inside zip lock bags filled with either dried corn or rice to keep them from blowing away.

“This is just hitting close to home. We are well aware that antisemitic incidents have been on the rise over the last several years. But now that they’re all landing on our doorsteps, it’s making it more real,” said Rachel Johnson, executive director of The Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City.

Several different notes have been collected by police and the FBI who are working closely with the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City and the Anti-Defamation League to pinpoint who’s doing this.

“January 27th was when we got the first report and I guess it has either been weekly or every two weeks that it has been happening,” said Johnson.

Notes that have been found contain antisemitic messages casting Jews as villains destroying society and promoting things like pornography and financial scandals.

“We are seeing this happen across the nation as well, not just here in Oklahoma City,” said Johnson.

The Anti-Defamation League told KFOR:

“The rise in extremist flyering is a disturbing and increasing trend and Oklahoma ranks #15 in the United States in incidents of white supremacist propaganda. Extremist groups want flyer recipients to share their propaganda on social media to help spread misinformation and recruit others. Therefore, we encourage recipients to contact law enforcement and report the incident on the ADL website www.adl.org/report so that we can better track and monitor these groups and their patterns and trends.”