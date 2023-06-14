NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Maranda Smith is demanding answers after videos of her son being attacked at a Norman park while in DHS care were posted on social media in May.

Keyana Mason was at the park with her family when she and her husband witnessed the commotion several hundred feet in front of them on May 26th.

The couple said at first, they wondered if the activity was just the group of boys engaging in horseplay, but as the seen unfolded they realized it was much more than that.

“Kicking, punching choking…they had sticks and knives…the kid was screaming his lungs out,” said Mason and her husband Ciaran Ryan.

The viral cry for help has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

In the video you can see Mason and Ryan step in to help the boy while questioning the staff who appear to be standing idly by while a group of pre-teen or teenage boys attack on boy in particular.

“I put it on Tik Tok and I put it on YouTube and I put it everywhere that I could possibly put it because it needs to be seen,” she added, saying she would not hesitate to step in again.

“The [screaming] you hear is because they are stabbing [the boy] with butter knives, kicking, punching him,” Maranda added.

“How do I know when I leave here that something’s going to be done? I wanted somebody …a grandma [or] a mother to see their kid’s face,” she continued.

Maranda said her son Kalleb was placed with DHS because he needs special help and care due to past instances of abuse.

She told KFOR she’s grateful Keyana and Ciaran had the courage to intervene.

However, after putting her trust in the state of Oklahoma, she wonders if that was a mistake.

“They wanted to know if I would go on Facebook and report it and try to get it down,” she said, adding that there was not an extended effort made to address the issue, just the viral videos.

“All of a sudden it becomes an issue and everyone hearing about it and watching it and sharing it and then its important enough to reach out to me,” she continued.

“It was something I was just supposed to do and not ask questions about.”

In an email Wednesday to KFOR, DHS said they take safety seriously, and are investigating the circumstances around the videos.

Oklahoma Human Services takes very seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety of all children who are in foster care. As with any other allegation of abuse or neglect, we are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances and take any actions needed to ensure the safety of children and youth as well as the support needed by those who care for them. Our youth also have a right to privacy and we ask the public to honor them and their experiences by reporting concerns to the appropriate parties rather than posting videos identifying them on social media. Reports of abuse or neglect should be made to the hotline,1-800-522-3511. Oklahoma Human Services

“DHS needs to be held accountable. They’ve been dropping the ball and I think that’s something that we all know,” said Keyana.

Maranda said she’d been trying to get help for Kalleb for over a year and has had difficulty navigating an already challenging system.

Maranda says when she asked why no DHS workers stepped in to help Kalleb, she was told DHS staff are not allowed to restrain children or physically stop them from leaving an area.

“No I don’t want my child’s face all over the internet [but] it’s just hard for a mom to have any faith in the system anymore,” said Maranda.