Cause of deadly S.E. Oklahoma City house fire under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead following a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the scene in the 4100 block of S.E. 46th St. just after 2:30 a.m., and saw visible smoke and fire in the attic of the single-story home when they arrived.

Fire officials say the front door was open due to a neighbor breaching the door before firefighters arrived in an attempt to help.

However, the neighbor was unable to go beyond a few feet into the home before being forced to step back.

Firefighters went into the home immediately and found an adult female in the kitchen area of the home.

The victim was removed to the front yard but was already deceased. Firefighters conducted a secondary search which revealed no one else was inside.

Oklahoma City Fire Investigators and the Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Unit are conducting a joint investigation, which is protocol for a fire fatality.

The cause of death and cause of fire are both under investigation.

Damage estimates are pending.