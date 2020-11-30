Cause of house fire in Blanchard under investigation

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A family has lost their home to fire this holiday season.

Late Sunday evening, firefighters were called to a house fire in Blanchard.

The residents told dispatchers that they smelled smoke and then saw flames coming from the garage of the home.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out safely.

As it turns out, multiple fire departments responded to the scene to help put out the blaze and prevent the flames from spreading.

In all, firefighters from Blanchard, Mustang, Newcastle, Tuttle, and Oklahoma City rushed to the home.

Officials say it was a difficult fire to fight because water had be trucked in to the area since there were no nearby fire hydrants.

Despite the help, the home suffered significant damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

